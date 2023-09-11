Roth MKM Maintains Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 285.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Battalion Oil Corp is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 285.21% from its latest reported closing price of 6.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Battalion Oil Corp is 310MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Battalion Oil Corp. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 32.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATL is 0.23%, an increase of 35.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 14,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Luminus Management holds 6,151K shares representing 37.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,010K shares representing 18.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 2,370K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 624K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATL by 185.04% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 381K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Battalion Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.