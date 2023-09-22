Roth MKM Maintains Austin Gold (AUST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Austin Gold (USAMEX:AUST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 383.08% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Austin Gold is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 3.79 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 383.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.79.

The projected annual revenue for Austin Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austin Gold. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUST is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.60% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 324.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUST by 80.25% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUST by 420.74% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

