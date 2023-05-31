Roth MKM Maintains Atlas Lithium (ATLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Atlas Lithium (OTCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is 57.46. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 168.13% from its latest reported closing price of 21.43.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is 1MM, an increase of 16,280.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cross Staff Investments holds 172K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company.

Raymond James & Associates holds 24K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Parallel Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Key filings for this company:

