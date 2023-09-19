Roth MKM Maintains Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is 68.05. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of 59.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is 892MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 52,049K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 4,911K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 7.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,495K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 4.44% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,813K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 7.60% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,528K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,976K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.