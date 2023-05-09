Roth MKM Maintains Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoustis Technologies is 7.80. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 168.14% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Akoustis Technologies is 28MM, an increase of 15.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoustis Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTS is 0.13%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.36% to 33,023K shares. The put/call ratio of AKTS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverback Asset Management holds 2,585K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 38.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 49.42% over the last quarter.

Elemental Capital Partners holds 2,499K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,766K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 1,304K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 51.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 104.46% over the last quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akoustis® is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal and associated piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth. Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

See all Akoustis Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.