Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Warby Parker (WRBY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of February 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warby Parker is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $22.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warby Parker is 914MM, an increase of 23.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warby Parker. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 12.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRBY is 0.17%, an increase of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 112,957K shares. The put/call ratio of WRBY is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,018K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,177K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 82.25% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 5,657K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,262K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,861K shares , representing a decrease of 49.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 14.62% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,664K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 48.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,646K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 63.06% over the last quarter.

Warby Parker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

