Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Turning Point Brands (TPB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.14% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands is $48.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from its latest reported closing price of $39.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Turning Point Brands is 444MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.13%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 17,836K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,374K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 10.08% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,033K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 1.98% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 894K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 11.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 835K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 10.75% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 691K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Turning Point Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America.

