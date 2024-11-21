Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Stardust Power (SDST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Stardust Power (NasdaqGM:SDST) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stardust Power. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 750.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 230K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 113K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.