News & Insights

Stocks
SDST

Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Stardust Power (SDST) with Buy Recommendation

November 21, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Stardust Power (NasdaqGM:SDST) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stardust Power. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 750.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDST / Stardust Power Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 230K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 113K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Stardust Power Inc. -> Find out what the Options Markets think of Stardust Power Inc. -> See our take on Stardust Power Inc. Upcoming Earnings -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SDST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.