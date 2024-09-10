Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of SKYX Platforms (SKYX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of SKYX Platforms (NasdaqCM:SKYX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.21% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SKYX Platforms is $3.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 258.21% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SKYX Platforms is 275MM, an increase of 227.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKYX Platforms. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.00%, an increase of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.36% to 9,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,329K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 802K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 722K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 98.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 780.60% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

