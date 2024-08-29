Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Replimune Group (REPL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Replimune Group (NasdaqGS:REPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Replimune Group is $15.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Replimune Group is 164MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Replimune Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPL is 0.13%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 73,590K shares. The put/call ratio of REPL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,045K shares representing 14.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,236K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,549K shares , representing an increase of 29.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 38.63% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,562K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares , representing an increase of 32.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 170.59% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,349K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,135K shares , representing an increase of 22.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPL by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 4,866K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Replimune Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.