Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Quanta Services (PWR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.11% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is $363.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $297.95 to a high of $443.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.11% from its latest reported closing price of $269.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 20,625MM, a decrease of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 161,883K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,858K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 81.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,223K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,199K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,673K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,859K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Quanta Services Background Information

Quanta Services Background Information

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

