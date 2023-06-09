Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.96% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vision Marine Technologies is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 303.96% from its latest reported closing price of 5.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vision Marine Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMAR is 0.07%, a decrease of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.64% to 177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

swisspartners holds 48K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 27K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMAR by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMAR by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 19K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Verition Fund Management holds 15K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.,strives to change and be a contributing factor in fighting the problem of waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, contributing to zero pollution, zero emission, wave less water, and a noiseless environment. Its flagship outboardpowertrain (E-Motion) is the first fully electric outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design and extensive control software. Its E-Motion technologies used in this powertrain system are designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, increase range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell its handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater and enhanced performance, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat. "

