Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 7, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Tenax Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14,466.80% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenax Therapeutics is $91.80. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14,466.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63.

The projected annual revenue for Tenax Therapeutics is $26MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.13.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,210K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 161K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.99%.

Two Sigma Securities holds 68K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 66.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENX by 87.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 63K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 123.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENX by 71.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenax Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENX is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.18% to 2,481K shares.

Tenax Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). Tenax plans to advance a delayed release oral formulation of imatinib, designed to avoid the gastric irritation, into a single pivotal trial pursuant to the 505(b)(2) pathway.

