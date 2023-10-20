Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Stryker (SYK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is 326.45. The forecasts range from a low of 294.92 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from its latest reported closing price of 268.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 19,394MM, a decrease of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.54%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 328,639K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 19,437K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,300K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,354K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,026K shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,206K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,158K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,288K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,318K shares, representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 92.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,662K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,557K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.