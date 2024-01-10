Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Stereotaxis (STXS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Stereotaxis (NYSEAM:STXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.14% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stereotaxis is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 149.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.74.

The projected annual revenue for Stereotaxis is 56MM, an increase of 89.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stereotaxis. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STXS is 0.25%, an increase of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.38% to 39,092K shares. The put/call ratio of STXS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAFNA Capital Management holds 13,681K shares representing 16.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,766K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 3,250K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 2,679K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 28.32% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,678K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXS by 42.62% over the last quarter.

Stereotaxis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis' systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere.

