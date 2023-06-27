Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splash Beverage Group is 2.80. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 189.18% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Splash Beverage Group is 48MM, an increase of 165.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splash Beverage Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBEV is 0.00%, an increase of 26.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 2,243K shares. The put/call ratio of SBEV is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 223K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBEV by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 102K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.