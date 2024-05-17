Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of REE Automotive (REE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of REE Automotive (NasdaqCM:REE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.13% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for REE Automotive is 13.60. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 188.13% from its latest reported closing price of 4.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for REE Automotive is 553MM, an increase of 34,272.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in REE Automotive. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REE is 0.05%, an increase of 1,196.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,312.67% to 3,213K shares. The put/call ratio of REE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 1,747K shares representing 16.13% ownership of the company.

M&g Investment Management holds 516K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,487K shares , representing a decrease of 2,899.98%.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 459K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 131K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 66K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

REE Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REE Automotive is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE's mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle - from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.