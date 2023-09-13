Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Redwire (RDW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwire is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 129.58% from its latest reported closing price of 3.11.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is 250MM, an increase of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.01%, a decrease of 29.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 5,881K shares. The put/call ratio of RDW is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 794K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 305K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 36.02% over the last quarter.

La Financiere De L'echiquier holds 292K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Redwire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions.

