Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of PSQ Holdings Inc - (PSQH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of PSQ Holdings Inc - (NYSE:PSQH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSQ Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1,225.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PSQH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 1,400K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 609K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 178K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 174K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

