Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of ProSomnus (OSA) with Buy Recommendation

April 19, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProSomnus is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of $5.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OSA / ProSomnus Inc Shares Held by Institutions

AIGH Capital Management holds 391K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lpwm holds 16K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Cohanzick Management holds 151K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

Walleye Capital holds 13K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

