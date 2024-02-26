Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of PodcastOne (PODC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of PodcastOne (NasdaqCM:PODC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 240.00% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for PodcastOne is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.

The projected annual revenue for PodcastOne is 43MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in PodcastOne. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 78.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODC is 0.02%, a decrease of 49.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.99% to 751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPURX - Fidelity Puritan Fund holds 320K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Rho Capital Partners holds 84K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Walleye Capital holds 49K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

