Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Orthofix Medical (OFIX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is 26.26. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $37.28. The average price target represents an increase of 126.62% from its latest reported closing price of 11.59.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 490MM, a decrease of 18.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.10%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 37,656K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 2,459K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,447K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,436K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,392K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 108.16% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 2,066K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical Background Information



Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as it partners with health care professionals to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

