Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Ontrak (OTRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 367.03% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ontrak is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 367.03% from its latest reported closing price of 0.55.

The projected annual revenue for Ontrak is 39MM, an increase of 230.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ontrak. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 92.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTRK is 0.00%, an increase of 309.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.58% to 7K shares. The put/call ratio of OTRK is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontrak Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company's PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers. The company's integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs. Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance. Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

