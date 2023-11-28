Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Lifezone Metals (LZM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.07% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lifezone Metals is 14.67. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $15.51. The average price target represents an increase of 68.07% from its latest reported closing price of 8.73.

The projected annual revenue for Lifezone Metals is 2MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifezone Metals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cinctive Capital Management holds 2,741K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,548K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,221K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 572K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 565K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

