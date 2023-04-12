Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.19% from its latest reported closing price of $55.93.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 99.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 118,955.45% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 22,969K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,604K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 6.78% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 578K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 21.37% over the last quarter.

FSPGX - Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 49.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.38%, an increase of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 400,587K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

