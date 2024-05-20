Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Ispire Technology (ISPR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Ispire Technology (NasdaqCM:ISPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.61% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ispire Technology is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 98.61% from its latest reported closing price of 7.19.

The projected annual revenue for Ispire Technology is 191MM, an increase of 29.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ispire Technology. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 34.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISPR is 0.04%, an increase of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.21% to 3,400K shares. The put/call ratio of ISPR is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management holds 860K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISPR by 65.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 345K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Murchinson holds 331K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 225K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISPR by 54.52% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 85.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISPR by 656.21% over the last quarter.

