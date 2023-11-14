Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Genasys (GNSS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 224.69% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genasys is 5.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 224.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.61.

The projected annual revenue for Genasys is 62MM, an increase of 19.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genasys. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSS is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.97% to 17,814K shares. The put/call ratio of GNSS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 4,350K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 2,460K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,015K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,012K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 841K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Genasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

