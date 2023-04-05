Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) with Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Fox Factory Holding with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is $134.47. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of $122.69.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is $1,700MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&t Bank holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 2.52% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 35.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 102K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 76.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust holds 493K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.30%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 58,981K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

