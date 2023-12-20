Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Forian (FORA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.02% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forian is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 109.02% from its latest reported closing price of 2.44.

The projected annual revenue for Forian is 35MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forian. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORA is 0.03%, a decrease of 47.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 4,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,368K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 61.98% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 1,100K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canton Hathaway holds 247K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators.

