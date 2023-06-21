Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NOTE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 21, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NYSE:NOTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.86% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc - is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 93.86% from its latest reported closing price of 3.42.

The projected annual revenue for FiscalNote Holdings Inc - is 138MM, an increase of 16.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 55.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.92%, an increase of 47.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 46,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 28,914K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 5,823K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares, representing a decrease of 32.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 63.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,641K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 1,151K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 1,011K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Background Information

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on global companies in telecom, media and technology, healthcare, fintech and consumer sectors with compelling Asian growth potential.

