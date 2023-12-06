Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (EOSE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:EOSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 675.44% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 8.84. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 675.44% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - is 141MM, an increase of 1,030.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 40.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOSE is 0.10%, an increase of 62.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.49% to 20,924K shares. The put/call ratio of EOSE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,014K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CNRG - SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF holds 2,630K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 37.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,512K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 47.50% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,436K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 73.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,684K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOSE by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.