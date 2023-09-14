Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (DFLI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 4.93. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 193.45% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 176MM, an increase of 108.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dragonfly Energy Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFLI is 0.00%, an increase of 100.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.41% to 2,905K shares. The put/call ratio of DFLI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 675K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EHP Funds holds 544K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HGC Investment Management holds 402K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 260K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 112.54% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 229K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

