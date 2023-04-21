Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of DoorDash Inc - (DASH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of DoorDash Inc - (NYSE:DASH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.45% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash Inc - is $78.89. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.45% from its latest reported closing price of $59.56.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash Inc - is $8,168MM, an increase of 24.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 298K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 7.21% over the last quarter.

MMLG - First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 35.05% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 30.98% over the last quarter.

FMDGX - Fidelity Mid Cap Growth Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 4.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.54%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.67% to 339,077K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

