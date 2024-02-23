Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of CPI Card Group (PMTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of CPI Card Group (NasdaqGM:PMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for CPI Card Group is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of 18.97.

The projected annual revenue for CPI Card Group is 555MM, an increase of 18.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.31% to 2,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 367K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 19.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 218K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Kerrisdale Advisers holds 186K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 54.31% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPI Card Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

