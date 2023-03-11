Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Chewy (CHWY) with Buy Recommendation

On March 10, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Chewy with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $49.09. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of $39.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is $10,230MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.03.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 311,852K shares representing 73.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 17,081K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 51.77% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 5,759K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,396K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,098K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.37%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 443,340K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.