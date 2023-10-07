Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (CMMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,745.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2,745.98% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMMB is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Services Network holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development with primary focus for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials with CM-101 in fibrotic indications and expecting to report data during 2021-2022.

