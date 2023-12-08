Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of 32.65.

The projected annual revenue for Bowman Consulting Group is 316MM, a decrease of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 7,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 669K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 605K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 0.34% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 355K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 305K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 12.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.

