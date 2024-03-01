Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:BTDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.82% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 138.82% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 381MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1,225.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BTDR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 1,557K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,100K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 66.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 151.25% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 534K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 45.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 534K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 45.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 77.33% over the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 519K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 65.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 34.21% over the last quarter.

