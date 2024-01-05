Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Beachbody (BODY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 359.24% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beachbody is 48.45. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 359.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.55.

The projected annual revenue for Beachbody is 627MM, an increase of 12.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 24.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODY is 0.24%, a decrease of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 54,850K shares. The put/call ratio of BODY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 37,469K shares representing 558.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 45.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 37.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 22.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,384K shares representing 20.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 35.24% over the last quarter.

Beachbody Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand.

