Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Atlas Lithium (ATLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Atlas Lithium (OTCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of $16.86.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is $1MM, an increase of 15,125.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.68.

