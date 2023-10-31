Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Arlo Technologies (ARLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arlo Technologies is 15.04. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 82.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arlo Technologies is 495MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlo Technologies. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLO is 0.11%, an increase of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 84,491K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,453K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 74.37% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,697K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 67.40% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 3,698K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 79.69% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 3,208K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 209.84% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 2,736K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 64.21% over the last quarter.

Arlo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities delivers a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras. With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data secure, and puts security at the forefront of its company culture.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.