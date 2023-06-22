Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Andersons (ANDE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.08% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Andersons is 53.55. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from its latest reported closing price of 44.97.

The projected annual revenue for Andersons is 17,037MM, a decrease of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.14%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 31,929K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,264K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,189K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 87.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 19.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 21.87% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 820K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

