Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.41% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is 23.63. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 99.41% from its latest reported closing price of 11.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is 420MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.98% to 81,482K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,109K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares, representing a decrease of 41.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 29.87% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,972K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,761K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 53.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 121.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing an increase of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 55.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,132K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company.

Alphatec Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.