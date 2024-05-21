Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Airship AI Holdings (AISP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Airship AI Holdings (NasdaqGM:AISP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airship AI Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 211.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AISP is 0.00%, an increase of 67.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 217.19% to 1,111K shares. The put/call ratio of AISP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 157K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 85.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AISP by 2,325.07% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 93K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 66K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 46K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 41K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

