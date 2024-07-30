Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Nuwellis (NUWE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Nuwellis (NasdaqCM:NUWE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.24% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nuwellis is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 223.24% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuwellis is 16MM, an increase of 75.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuwellis. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUWE is 0.00%, an increase of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.82% to 319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 115K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUWE by 253.59% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 78K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 29.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUWE by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 26K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nuwellis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

