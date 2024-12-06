Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Longeveron (LGVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Longeveron (NasdaqCM:LGVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 361.17% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Longeveron is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 361.17% from its latest reported closing price of $1.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Longeveron is 1MM, a decrease of 28.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longeveron. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGVN is 0.00%, an increase of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.59% to 263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 75.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGVN by 362.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 85.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGVN by 673.43% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 84.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGVN by 973.78% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisory Services holds 27K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Longeveron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product ("Lomecel-B"), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community.

