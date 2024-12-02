Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of GT Biopharma (GTBP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of GT Biopharma (NasdaqCM:GTBP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5,157.73% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GT Biopharma is $153.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5,157.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GT Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in GT Biopharma. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTBP is 0.00%, an increase of 74.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.14% to 1,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,155K shares representing 51.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 30K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 47.41% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 87.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTBP by 59.59% over the last quarter.

GT Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology.

