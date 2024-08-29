Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Genelux (NasdaqCM:GNLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,007.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genelux is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1,007.58% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genelux is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genelux. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNLX is 0.01%, an increase of 55.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.15% to 7,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodward Diversified Capital holds 1,250K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 67.02% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 900K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 629K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 69.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 434K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 68.54% over the last quarter.

