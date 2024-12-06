Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Gain Therapeutics (GANX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:GANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 341.40% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is $7.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 341.40% from its latest reported closing price of $1.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 0MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.00%, an increase of 78.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.06% to 1,932K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 335K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 272K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 60.68% over the last quarter.

Gain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

