Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Gaia (GAIA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Gaia (NasdaqGM:GAIA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.60% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gaia is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.60% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gaia is 93MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIA is 0.10%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 8,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,721K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIA by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,112K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIA by 80.45% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 915K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 725K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIA by 14.58% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 628K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gaia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia.

